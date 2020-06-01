Coronavirus: Town of Cobourg closes Victoria Beach for the summer

Send this page to someone via email

The Town of Cobourg has mulled over whether to close its main tourist attraction or to keep Victoria Beach open with Emergency Management and Civil Protections Act (EMCPA) restrictions enforced over the last several weeks.

After a 2.5 hour special council session on Monday afternoon, council ultimately decided to close the beach until the end of August.

This will not impact Victoria Park or the boardwalk at the beach.

Here's what council voted in-favour of (minus the signage amendment – which was also approved):

In all, there were five delegations and 26 letters of correspondence on the council agenda.

Some spoke for closing the beach, while others wanted to keep it open.

Dennis Nabieszko, the president of the Cobourg Taxpayers Association, urged council to close the beach for the rest of 2020, citing more than 1600 signatures he received on a petition supporting his ask.

“They all want you to keep them safe. It should be your only priority,” he said.

He said 82 per cent of the signatures were from Cobourg residents while 97 per cent were from Northumberland County residents.

Cobourg resident Dilys Robertson asked council to close the beach to anyone who doesn’t live in Cobourg.

Cobourg resident Tamara Ugolini, meanwhile, urged council to reject the Cobourg Taxpayers Association petition and asked them to keep the beach open.

Council has now instructed staff to implement the closure of the beach until Aug. 31 and install fencing, barriers with emergency access points.

Police and bylaw officers will continue with an increased enforcement at the beach.

Staff will return a report to council on June 22 with any statistics of waterfront-area activities and any other areas of concern that arise due to the beach closure.

The report will also advise the town on how it could reopen the beach with restricted use along with the costing estimates associated with reopening it.

