Crime

Cobourg business charged under emergency order after opening patio for service: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 10:34 am
Police charged a local business owner after they reportedly opened a patio to customers over the weekend.
Police charged a local business owner after they reportedly opened a patio to customers over the weekend. Global Peterborough file

Police charged a downtown Cobourg, Ont., business over the weekend under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), alleging the business violated the province’s orders during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to the downtown core around 6 p.m. on Saturday after receiving information that a business had opened its patio for customer service.

READ MORE: Coronavirus — Cobourg council opts to keep Victoria Beach open for walk-through traffic, discourages visitors

Patio services are currently not permitted as part of the province’s sweeping emergency measures under the EMCPA.

According to police, officers investigated, and a business proprietor was charged under the Provincial Offences Act with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

Council members in the Peterborough area discuss patio expansions

Police did not identify the individual or the business.

Residents demand green spaces reopen in Northumberland during coronavirus pandemic
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
