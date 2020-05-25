Cobourg business charged under emergency order after opening patio for service: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police charged a downtown Cobourg, Ont., business over the weekend under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA), alleging the business violated the province’s orders during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to the downtown core around 6 p.m. on Saturday after receiving information that a business had opened its patio for customer service.

Patio services are currently not permitted as part of the province’s sweeping emergency measures under the EMCPA.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to police, officers investigated, and a business proprietor was charged under the Provincial Offences Act with failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency.

2:03 Council members in the Peterborough area discuss patio expansions Council members in the Peterborough area discuss patio expansions

Police did not identify the individual or the business.

Story continues below advertisement

0:58 Residents demand green spaces reopen in Northumberland during coronavirus pandemic Residents demand green spaces reopen in Northumberland during coronavirus pandemic