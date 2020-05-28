Cobourg Taxpayers Association calls on council to close the beach due to coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The Cobourg Taxpayers Association has an online petition which calls on council to close Victoria Beach for the rest of 2020 to protect local citizens amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By mid-morning Thursday the petition had more than 1,300 signatures.

It will be delivered to the Town of Cobourg on Friday, in time to be included on Monday’s Committee of the Whole agenda.

THANK YOU: We want to thank everyone who has respectfully followed public health guidelines (physical distancing, no congregation, etc.) on #VictoriaBeach this past weekend & today! Thanks to Bylaw Enforcement Officers Mark & Carrie & @CobourgPolice who have been exceptional! pic.twitter.com/jJOb3xpgMv — Town of Cobourg (@TownofCobourg) May 26, 2020

“As we open up slowly, we want to make sure we do not cause something that causes a significant increase in the risk in bringing COVID-19 into the town,” said association president Dennis Nabieszko.

“Our cases are rising in Ontario and you see over the weekend in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto, the number of people that gathered. Here in Cobourg, we’ve been very careful and diligent. People have been staying a safe social distance and we’ve had no new cases in about two months.”

The petition calls on council to hold a recorded vote on Monday night, on fencing off and prohibiting access to the beach.

“We’ll have people come and we want to protect our own citizens and the people coming in,” added Nabieszko. “Based upon everything we hear, there’s not going to be much for large gatherings for the rest of the year.”

On May 23, the Town of Cobourg opened up Victoria Beach for non-contact, unorganized sport or activity use only.

Bylaw and auxiliary police officers are patrolling the beach and park to ensure that strict physical distancing and gathering restrictions (none larger than five unless part of the same household) are obeyed.

All organized public events are prohibited at the beach.

“A lot of people are receptive to our bylaw enforcement officers,” said municipal clerk Brent Larmer. “A lot of people have been very respectful and spaced out and keeping their own distance. They’ve done a good job of having individual responsibility.

“None of our open spaces have been closed. We’ve been working through the provincial orders and mirroring them. Previously it was open for walk-through, but now the province is saying we’re getting better and we’re seeing a slight flattening of the curve so let’s open up these public spaces a little more,” he added.

All outdoor playgrounds, fitness areas and splash pads remain closed.

“Enjoy our outdoor spaces but do it responsibly,” Larmer said.

On May 11, council had two options: keep the beach open for walk through traffic or fence it off.

After lengthy discussion, it chose the former with a provision that council revisit the motion again on June 1.

Council is expected to also receive statistics from the bylaw department on the numbers of attendees at the beach for each of the last few weekends, including the long-weekend.

