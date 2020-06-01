Regina dog boutique creates virtual challenge to encourage activity

Send this page to someone via email

House of Paws Boutique in Regina is inviting dog owners in the city to take part in a 30-day challenge.

For the month of June, participants in the challenge are expected to walk their dog 30 minutes a day for the full 30 days.

Normally the pack walk would happen as a large group, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, House of Paws decided to take the challenge online.

“The group is open to any progressive pet parent out there, who wants to know more about how we can keep our pets healthy and happy, and extend their lives through nutrition,” said Patryluk, House of Paws Boutique owner.

Participants are asked to download a walk tracking app so they are able show they have completed the daily task. Patryluk said there is a new photo task to complete everyday of the challenge.

“It could be that they are besides something that’s pink, or it could be that they are beside a company vehicle,” Patryluk said.

Local businesses have jumped on board by providing prizes for those who complete the 30 days.

Patryluk hopes this helps remind dog owners the importance of daily activity and “to keep them healthy its the same as keeping us healthy. Proper nutrition and lots of exercise,” she said.

More information on the pack walk group, and the 30-day challenge can be found on the Progressive Pet Parents of Regina Facebook page.

