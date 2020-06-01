Coronavirus: B.C.’s finance minister to announce further support for businesses

Send this page to someone via email

Finance Minister Carole James is scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday to announce additional measures for business owners as part of the province’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

James is expected to speak to reporters at 11:30 a.m. in Victoria. The announcement will be carried live here on our website, on the Global BC Facebook page, and on BC1.

In late March, the province laid out a $5-billion aid package to help individuals and businesses deal with the impact of the pandemic.

Part of the financial support includes the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers, a tax-free $1,000 payment for people whose ability to work has been affected by COVID-19.

