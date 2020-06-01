55-year-old facing charges after attempted break-in in Saint John

A K-9 officer helped to apprehend a man accused of attempting to break-in to a home in Saint John on Sunday.
Police say that on Sunday evening, a woman was home with her three children when she saw a man trying to break-in to her home through a kitchen window.
READ MORE: New Brunswick fishermen discover body in Chaleur Bay Saturday morning
The woman called 911 and officers, including a K-9 unit, arrived on scene.
After taking a description and the direction the man fled in, Diesel, the police force’s K-9 officer, tracked a person down in a wooded area.
Global News Morning Maritimes: June 1
A 55-year-old man was taken into custody.
Police say several charges are pending but that no injuries were reported during the incident.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments