Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

55-year-old facing charges after attempted break-in in Saint John

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 2:02 pm
Saint John police K-9 officer Diesel helped to arrest a man after an attempted break-in.
Saint John police K-9 officer Diesel helped to arrest a man after an attempted break-in. Saint John Police - HO

A K-9 officer helped to apprehend a man accused of attempting to break-in to a home in Saint John on Sunday.

Police say that on Sunday evening, a woman was home with her three children when she saw a man trying to break-in to her home through a kitchen window.

READ MORE: New Brunswick fishermen discover body in Chaleur Bay Saturday morning

The woman called 911 and officers, including a K-9 unit, arrived on scene.

After taking a description and the direction the man fled in, Diesel, the police force’s K-9 officer, tracked a person down in a wooded area.

Global News Morning Maritimes: June 1
Global News Morning Maritimes: June 1

A 55-year-old man was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say several charges are pending but that no injuries were reported during the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeBreak InNew Brunswick CrimeSaint John policesaint john police forceDieselK-9 unitSaint John CrimePolice K-9 officer
Flyers
More weekly flyers