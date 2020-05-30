New Brunswick fishermen discover body in Chaleur Bay Saturday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Fishermen in northeastern New Brunswick discovered a body in Chaleur Bay on Saturday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says they were notified by fishermen in Petit-Rocher-Nord shortly before 8 a.m.

The Petit-Rocher fire department used its boat to assist in the recovery of the body.

Rogers-Marsh says an autopsy will be done to determine the identity.

The gender and age of the person have not been released.

Police could not say how long the person had been in the water.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2020.

