Innisfil, Ont., man airlifted to Toronto hospital following crash involving motorcycle, SUV

A 47-year-old man was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV in Innisfil, Ont., Sunday evening, South Simcoe police say.

According to officers, the crash occurred on 20th Sideroad at the 2nd Line. The SUV was travelling east and the motorcycle was travelling north, police say.

Following the crash, the motorcycle driver was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre, where he is in serious but stable condition, officers add.

A 17-year-old Cookstown girl who was driving the SUV was treated at the scene for a minor injury, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Simcoe Police Service or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

