Barrie police investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at abandoned house

Send this page to someone via email

The Barrie Police Service says it’s investigating a “suspicious” fire that took place at an abandoned home on Essa Road on Saturday afternoon.

Officers believe the blaze at 405 Essa Road was set intentionally in one of the rooms of the home.

It was reported to police that three teenage boys were seen walking their bicycles in the area near the time that the fire occurred.

Officers are asking residents in the area to check their home security footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2170 or ext. 2949, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement