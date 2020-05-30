Man injured attempting to help put out north Edmonton house fire

Send this page to someone via email

One man was injured Saturday afternoon after attempting to put out a house fire near 164 Avenue NW and 91 Street NW.

Crews were called to the area just after 4 p.m. after a neighbour saw smoke at the home.

Fire officials said the neighbour knocked on the door and tried to alert the residents, but found no answer when he checked the home.

However, another person on the property was already attempting to put out the fire, according to witnesses.

“(The neighbour) came back out, when he saw a male about 25 to 30 years old, running behind the house, with a garden hose in his hand, burns to his left arm,” said district fire Chief Ed Ernst.

While fire crews arrived on scene within minutes, as of 5 p.m. Saturday, they were still working to put out hot spots.

“It started in the back, it looks like it started on the deck,” Ernst said. “It worked its way up the back wall, it’s fairly windy this afternoon, so it really progressed the fire at the back of the home and into the attic area.”

Officials said there was extensive damage to the home.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.