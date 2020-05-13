North Edmonton apartment evacuated after early morning fire

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a north Edmonton apartment building in the Beaumaris neighbourhood.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the building at 104 Street and 155 Avenue at 7:13 a.m., and arrived on scene four minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the apartment.
The fire was brought until control by 7:30 a.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:14 a.m., according to officials.
All the residents of the building got out safely with no injuries.
There was visible damage to the building’s roof and walls.
Investigators were on scene Wednesday working to determine a cause.
