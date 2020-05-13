Menu

Canada

North Edmonton apartment evacuated after early morning fire

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted May 13, 2020 12:45 pm
Crews responded to an apartment fire at 104 Street and 155 Avenue in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Crews responded to an apartment fire at 104 Street and 155 Avenue in Edmonton on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Global News

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a north Edmonton apartment building in the Beaumaris neighbourhood.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services was called to the building at 104 Street and 155 Avenue at 7:13 a.m., and arrived on scene four minutes later to find smoke and flames coming from the roof of the apartment.

The fire was brought until control by 7:30 a.m. and was fully extinguished by 8:14 a.m., according to officials.

All the residents of the building got out safely with no injuries.

Crews on scene following a north Edmonton apartment fire on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Crews on scene following a north Edmonton apartment fire on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Investigators remained on scene after the fire was extinguished and are working to investigate the cause.
Investigators remained on scene after the fire was extinguished and are working to investigate a cause. Global News

There was visible damage to the building’s roof and walls.

Investigators were on scene Wednesday working to determine a cause.

