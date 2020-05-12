Edmonton announces new fire chief

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton has announced Joe Zatylny as the city’s new fire chief.

Zatylny is currently a deputy chief with the Calgary Fire Department.

“With more than 25 years of emergency service experience, including over 10 years in senior fire leadership roles, we are fortunate and excited to have Joe lead Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and continue its legacy of exceptional work,” interim city manager Adam Laughlin said in a media release Tuesday morning.

Zatylny’s appointment comes after former chief of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services Ken Block announced his resignation in December.

Block was Edmonton’s fire chief for 10 years before announcing he was heading to Australia to become the first fire commissioner of soon-to-be established Fire Rescue Victoria in Victoria, Australia.

During his time with the Calgary Fire Department, Zatylny led the fire training academy, critical medical response support, technical teams support, 911 service management and hazardous materials response support.

He also focused much of his work on training sustainability, fostering a culture of empowerment and enhancing firefighter health and wellness, the City of Edmonton’s media release read.

“Building on the strengths of Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, incoming chief Zatylny has been given a clear mandate to evolve and enhance EFRS to meet the demands of a changing, growing and diverse city,” said Rob Smyth, deputy city manager of Citizen Services.

“We expect he will focus his leadership on strengthening our frontline fire rescue services, fire prevention programs and public education to make the city a safer and healthier place.”

Zatylny has a a Bachelor’s Degree from Lakeland College Canada in Applied Business of Emergency Services and an Advanced Certificate in Labour and Industrial Relations from Queen’s University. He also received a Master’s Certificate in Municipal Leadership from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

Zatylny will officially take over the role on June 1.