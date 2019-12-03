Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Chief Ken Block to leave Edmonton fire department: ‘We are truly grateful’

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 5:22 pm
Edmonton Fire Chief Ken Block speaks with Global News in a year-end interview in December 2017.
Edmonton Fire Chief Ken Block speaks with Global News in a year-end interview in December 2017. Global News

After 10 years as Edmonton’s fire chief, Ken Block is moving on.

Block has been appointed the commissioner of Fire Rescue Victoria in Australia, according to a letter sent out by the firefighters’ union Tuesday.

“We are truly grateful for his many contributions and efforts to ensure consistent high standards of quality in Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and building this service to be recognized globally as a leader,” read the letter sent on behalf of the executive and members of the Edmonton Fire Fighters’ Union IAFF Local 209.

READ MORE: Edmonton fire chief discusses overdoses, terror attacks in year-end interview

Block has been Edmonton’s fire chief for the past decade.

“We would like to recognize his 40 years of dedicated and exceptional service in the Fire Rescue Services to the City of Edmonton,” the letter reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“He has been an unwavering supporter of our fire service and has strengthened the union’s positive working relationship.

Tweet This

“We are certain that the State of Victoria will benefit from his dedication and leadership. Our best wishes and thoughts are with Ken in his future endeavors.”

It’s not known when Block’s last day will be.

More to come…

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton Fire Rescue ServicesEdmonton firefightersKen BlockEdmonton Fire ChiefVictoria AustraliaEdmonton fire chief Ken BlockEdmonton fire chief leavingKen Block AustraliaKen Block leaving EdmontonKen block retiresVictoria fire commissioner
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.