COVID-19: A list of Quebec summer camps that have chosen to remain closed

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Despite the Quebec government giving the green light for all summer day camps to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some camps in Quebec have, however, decided to remain closed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Day camps scrambling after Quebec gives them green light to open

The day camps in the greater Montreal region that have decided not to open up this summer are:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Day camps in Quebec will be allowed to open as of June 22 with required coronavirus protocols in place.

1:45 COVID-19: Day camps scrambling after Quebec Government gives them green light to open COVID-19: Day camps scrambling after Quebec Government gives them green light to open

Story continues below advertisement