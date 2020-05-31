COVID-19: A list of Quebec summer camps that have chosen to remain closed

Despite the Quebec government giving the green light for all summer day camps to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some camps in Quebec have, however, decided to remain closed.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Day camps scrambling after Quebec gives them green light to open
The day camps in the greater Montreal region that have decided not to open up this summer are:
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- Redwood Country Day Camp
- Kirkland Day Camp
- Dorval Day Camp
Day camps in Quebec will be allowed to open as of June 22 with required coronavirus protocols in place.
COVID-19: Day camps scrambling after Quebec Government gives them green light to open
View link »
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments