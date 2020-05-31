Menu

Health

COVID-19: A list of Quebec summer camps that have chosen to remain closed

By Staff Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 7:45 pm
Will parents be able to send their kids to summer camp this year?
Will parents be able to send their kids to summer camp this year?

Despite the Quebec government giving the green light for all summer day camps to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some camps in Quebec have, however, decided to remain closed.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Day camps scrambling after Quebec gives them green light to open

The day camps in the greater Montreal region that have decided not to open up this summer are:

  • Redwood Country Day Camp
  • Kirkland Day Camp
  • Dorval Day Camp
Day camps in Quebec will be allowed to open as of June 22 with required coronavirus protocols in place.
