Coronavirus: Jasper ready to welcome visitors back Monday, asks people to follow local rules

Jasper, Alta., is ready to welcome back visitors on Monday but is urging people to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 when it reopens to outsiders.

The municipality issued a news release on Friday that said services are gradually reopening and the mountain resort town’s businesses have been working on implementing measures to mitigate the potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

“[They are trying] to ensure the safest and best possible experience for our guests,” read the news release posted on the municipality’s website.

“As services gradually reopen, remember to be respectful, follow local rules to keep us all safe and be patient with front-line staff and visitors.” Tweet This

Earlier this week, Parks Canada announced that Jasper National Park will begin to offer limited visitor access and basic services on June 1. However, all Jasper National Park camping facilities remain closed until at least June 21.

“The health and safety of residents and visitors is of the utmost importance,” the municipality said on Friday. “Visitors should follow the advice of public health experts and make every effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, including necessary hygiene practices and physical distancing of two metres from others.

“We also encourage visitors to come prepared with their own COVID-19 kit, including gloves, face masks and hand sanitizer.”

Visitors are encouraged to wear non-medical masks in public “when it’s difficult to maintain a physical distance of two metres,” the municipality said.

Jasper’s Emergency Co-ordination Centre will be adding new signage in the townsite to reinforce the importance of following public health orders and recommendations.

“It has been a stressful time for everyone,” the municipality said. “We must learn to adapt to the new reality and as much as it’s exciting to prepare for relaunch, it will be stressful for us and for our guests.

“Adjusting to today’s new normal will take time for businesses, visitors and residents. Please be patient as we work through this together.” Tweet This

