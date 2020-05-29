Menu

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Crime

Second man arrested in alleged downtown London variety store robbery, police say

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted May 29, 2020 7:02 pm
Updated May 29, 2020 7:10 pm
The Circle K store at 272 Dundas St. in London, Ont.
The Circle K store at 272 Dundas St. in London, Ont. Google Maps

A second person has been taken into custody in connection with an alleged robbery Thursday at a downtown convenience store, London police said Friday.

Police were called to the scene at 272 Dundas St., the Circle K at the corner of Dundas and Wellington streets, after two men entered the store around 10:20 a.m. and allegedly stole lottery tickets.

READ MORE: Man arrested after downtown variety store robbed, London police say

During the incident, police allege one of the men had gone behind the store counter, picked up a pair of scissors and told the cashier to stay back as he removed the tickets from the checkout area.

At the same time, police said a second man was in the store and walked towards the cashier, before both suspects fled on foot westbound down Dundas street, leaving behind the scissors.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was physically injured, and police said both were arrested within a few hours — one around 11 a.m. near Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue, the other around 2:50 p.m. near Wellington and Horton streets.

READ MORE: Ajax, Ont., man, 28, sought by London police in human trafficking probe

The pair, a 26-year-old man and 35-year-old man, are jointly charged with armed robbery.

Investigators first released details about the incident on Thursday, saying a 24-year-old had been arrested. The man’s correct age was 26, police said.

Both were expected to appear in court in London on Friday.

Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect
Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect
