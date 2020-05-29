Second man arrested in alleged downtown London variety store robbery, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A second person has been taken into custody in connection with an alleged robbery Thursday at a downtown convenience store, London police said Friday.

Police were called to the scene at 272 Dundas St., the Circle K at the corner of Dundas and Wellington streets, after two men entered the store around 10:20 a.m. and allegedly stole lottery tickets.

During the incident, police allege one of the men had gone behind the store counter, picked up a pair of scissors and told the cashier to stay back as he removed the tickets from the checkout area.

At the same time, police said a second man was in the store and walked towards the cashier, before both suspects fled on foot westbound down Dundas street, leaving behind the scissors.

Story continues below advertisement

No one was physically injured, and police said both were arrested within a few hours — one around 11 a.m. near Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue, the other around 2:50 p.m. near Wellington and Horton streets.

The pair, a 26-year-old man and 35-year-old man, are jointly charged with armed robbery.

Investigators first released details about the incident on Thursday, saying a 24-year-old had been arrested. The man’s correct age was 26, police said.

Both were expected to appear in court in London on Friday.

0:52 Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect