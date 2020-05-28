Menu

Crime

Man arrested after downtown variety store robbed, London police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted May 28, 2020 4:29 pm
The Circle K store at 272 Dundas St. in London, Ont.
The Circle K store at 272 Dundas St. in London, Ont. Google Maps

A 24-year-old man has been taken into custody after a variety store in London’s downtown core was allegedly robbed late Thursday morning, police said.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at 272 Dundas St., the Circle K on the corner of Dundas and Wellington streets.

Police allege lotto tickets were stolen from the store by a suspect who fled on foot westbound down Dundas.

Officers identified the suspect and took them into custody about 40 minutes later near Dundas Street and Highbury Avenue, police said.

Few other details about the robbery have been released, but police said no one was physically injured.

The accused remains in custody.

Details have not been released about anticipated charges, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

