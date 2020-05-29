Coronavirus: Guelph’s camps, programs, events cancelled until September

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph, Ont., says it has cancelled all programs, performances and events at city-run facilities until September due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Recreation centres, libraries, museums and theatres remain closed in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

READ MORE: 247 Guelph public sector workers placed on emergency leave

“If provincial emergency orders change or we get updated advice from local health officials, we may be able to offer some in-person programs and events before September,” deputy CAO Colleen Clack said in a statement.

Clack added that the city will be refunding any fees it has collected.

Anyone who has registered for programs or classes, rented a sports field or the city’s amusement rides, booked a picnic shelter or reserved any other recreation facility before Sept. 8 will receive a refund.

Story continues below advertisement

Residents with a three or 12-month fitness or recreation membership will have it extended to be used when the facilities reopen. No one will be charged while the facility is closed.

The River Run Theatre will be contacting ticket holders about updated schedules and refunds.

“We know how much kids, families and visitors love summertime in Guelph. We’re disappointed too, but we know these measures are necessary to protect our community’s health and safety,” Clack said.

READ MORE: Late fees on hydro payments waived for Guelph customers during pandemic

The city’s parks, trails, sports fields, tennis and basketball courts along with the Silvercreek Skate Park are open for casual use, meaning sports teams are not allowed to play.

Story continues below advertisement

Playgrounds, splash pads, wading pools, public washrooms and the Lyon Pool remain closed.