Market vendors protest partial refund

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing disruptions for outdoor markets across the province. Dr. Bonnie Henry says only food– not merchandise– can be sold this summer at farmers markets and a ban on events larger than 50 people will likely remain in place. It’s prompted organizers of the Penticton Community Market to cancel for this year. The Downtown Penticton Association says the majority of vendors are opting to defer their fees to next year, but other vendors are hoping for further compromise when it comes to money already paid. Shelby Thom reports.