Pick up of personal items from TVDSB schools to begin in June

Did your child leave personal items at school in mid-March when the schools closed? Starting June 8, they’ll be able to get them back.

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is outlining the process for which students and families will be able to access elementary and secondary schools to pick up personal belongings left behind when schools first shuttered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The board says the process has been developed “to ensure all public health recommendations are followed.”

“With almost 80,000 students and thousands of employees in 161 schools, retrieving personal belongings must be done in a careful manner that protects everyone’s health and safety,” said director of education Mark Fisher.

“Each school has received guidelines and will develop a plan to strictly control access and maintain proper hygiene and social distancing to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Staff will return to schools starting June 1 to start sorting and packaging student belongings and the board believes schools will be ready to begin allowing students or family members to pick up items starting the week of June 8.

The board says schools will contact families to arrange a pick-up time and “additional information will be posted on school websites, social media, and other digital platforms.” Parents and guardians with any further questions can contact their respective schools for more information.

For most elementary schools, curbside pickup will be available. For secondary schools and some elementary schools with lockers, students or families will be allowed to enter the school to pick up personal items.

The board adds that families can expect the collection of items to be “as contact-less as possible.”

The full statement from the board can be found on its website.

