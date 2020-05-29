Menu

Crime

Shots fired in overnight drive-by in Oakville: police investigating

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 29, 2020 10:57 am
Halton Regional Police Headquarters in Burlington, Ont.
Halton Regional Police Headquarters in Burlington, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Halton Regional Police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting in Oakville.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Napier Crescent at around 2:30 a.m. Friday and police determined that a vehicle had driven by a home on the street and several shots were fired at the residence.

About an hour later, investigators say the vehicle returned to the scene and several more shots were fired at the same home.

No one was hurt in what police are calling a targeted attack.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark hatchback or small SUV.

READ MORE: Hamilton, Ont., man arrested after police seize stolen vehicles, drugs

Investigators are appealing to members of the public for dashcam or home or business surveillance video from the area of McCraney Street, between Trafalgar Road and Sixth Line between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Friday.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747 ext. 2284.

