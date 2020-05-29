Madonna faces backlash for George Floyd tribute video of son dancing

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.
Madonna faced backlash on Thursday night after she posted a tribute to Instagram for George Floyd, who died in police custody after complaining he could not breathe as a white police officer was filmed kneeling against his neck earlier this week.
The 61-year-old singer posted a video of her son David Banda, dancing to Michael Jackson‘s song They Don’t Care About Us.
“Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honour and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson,” Madonna captioned the video of her 14-year-old son.
READ MORE: John Boyega speaks out about racism after George Floyd’s death: ‘I hate racists with a passion’
Many people took to Twitter to criticize Madonna for her post, calling it an “insensitive” and “tone deaf” response to the murder of Floyd.
Madonna also posted the video of Floyd and the officer kneeling on his neck to her Instagram page.
“Watching this Cop suffocate George Floyd with his knee on his neck, handcuffed and helpless, crying for his life with his face in the street is the most sickening, heartbreaking thing I’ve seen in a long time,” the singer wrote. “This Officer knew he was being filmed and murdered him with arrogance and Pride.”
Madonna continued, “This has to stop!! Until we can over come Racism in America— no one should be allowed to carry a gun. Most of all cops.
God Bless you George Floyd Im so sorry for you and your family. And all the senseless killings that have gone before you. Will it ever end? I pray to GOD it does one day.”
“Until then—F–k The Police! Yea I said it. I’m not interested in being PC. I’m interested in Justice. @shaunking #georgefloyd #justice #guncontrol,” Madonna wrote.
Authorities say Floyd was detained Monday because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at a convenience store, and the 46-year-old resisted arrest.
A bystander’s disturbing video shows Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, kneeling on Floyd’s neck, even as Floyd begs for air and slowly stops talking and moving.
Officer Chauvin and three fellow officers were fired Tuesday from the Minneapolis Police Department.
The incident is still currently under investigation, but no charges have been filed.
— With files from The Associated Press
Comments