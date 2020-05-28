John Boyega speaks out about racism after George Floyd’s death: ‘I hate racists with a passion’

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.
John Boyega is speaking out about racism following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after complaining he could not breathe as a white police officer was filmed kneeling against his neck.
The Star Wars actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and tweeted: “I really f—ing hate racists.”
“This just burns. Seems to be a never ending cycle. The murderers need to be charged severely. Even in the face of death this man was given zero empathy,” he wrote, with the hashtags “#RIPGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.
Boyega also attached a photo of Floyd that quoted things he said during his arrest.
“Please I can’t breathe. My stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. They’re going to kill me,” the quote on Floyd’s photo reads, followed by the words “George Floyd say my name.”
An autopsy will be performed to determine whether the neck compression led to Floyd’s death.
Some people were offended by the language used by the Pacific Rim: Uprising actor, and Boyega responded by saying: “This is my own personal account. I am not here for the kids.”
When another Twitter user told Boyega that “hate us (sic) a strong word,” the actor replied: “I said what I said. Speak for yourself at all times x.”
Boyega took to Instagram Live to make it clear that he did not care if his comments on Twitter hurt his acting career.
“I’m not even apologizing, first of all,” he said in the Instagram Live video. “A Black man was just murdered in cold blood in the streets stateside, again, while saying that he can’t breathe. That’s a continuous cycle going on. Although I don’t live in the States, but I’m Black. F–k that. So I’ll say it again: f–k you, racist white people.”
“If you don’t f—ing like it, go suck a d–k, seriously. It’s not about career, it’s not about money,” the actor continued. “All those things were just a part of my dream, just a part of working. That’s got nothing to do with how you treat people.
“I’m not the guy. I’m not Hollywood. I’ve never ever left the U.K. to go live in L.A. for over a year,” he continued, explaining why he’s not worried about his comments jeopardizing his acting career. “I’m from London.”
Boyega added: “I hate racists with a passion.
“It’s very, very important that at this time, we ignore ignorance and we ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not,” he said.
“I’m not even apologizing, first of all. You lot better f–king believe that,” he said to his followers.
“If you’re a fan of me and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing about what I’m saying, f–k off, you f—ing di–heads,” Boyega added.
After posting his rant, Boyega wrote in another tweet: “Feathers so rattled I got consistent breeze on this hot day.”
Boyega joins a long list of celebrities who have used their social media platforms to talk about Floyd’s death.
Cardi B posted a photo of Floyd on Instagram and captioned it: “Enough is enough! What will it take? A civil war? A new president? Violent riots? It’s tired! I’m tired!” she wrote. “The country is tired! You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE! And how America is really not the land of the free!”
Beyoncé posted a tribute for Floyd to her official website and wrote: “Rest in power George Floyd.”
Justin Bieber posted the video of Floyd and the officer kneeling on his neck to his Instagram page.
“THIS MUST STOP,” he wrote. “This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I’m sorry GEORGE FLOYD.”
Halsey tweeted: “Rest in power #GeorgeFloyd an unarmed black man who was murdered by a police officer ON CAMERA. this system is failing the people it should protect. where is the accountability?”
Four officers involved in the incident have been fired, and a lawyer representing Floyd’s family, Ben Crump, has called for their arrests.
Violent protests over the death Floyd rocked a Minneapolis neighbourhood for a second straight night on Wednesday as angry crowds looted stores, set fires and left a path of damage that stretched for miles. The mayor asked the governor to activate the National Guard.
The protests that began late Wednesday and stretched into Thursday morning were the most destructive yet since the death of Floyd, who was seen on video gasping for breath during an arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes. In the footage, George pleads that he cannot breathe before he slowly stops talking and moving.
Mayor Jacob Frey sought calm.
“Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy beget more tragedy,” he said on Twitter.
— With files from the Associated Press
