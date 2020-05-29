New Brunswick to resume driver’s licence road tests amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is resuming driver’s licence road tests as the province continues to relax COVID-19-related restrictions in every region except the Campbellton area.

Road tests in the Campbellton region will resume when it re-enters the “yellow” phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

Service New Brunswick says it will begin processing the backlog of tests that were cancelled as a result of the pandemic.

The province says there were approximately 500 Class 5 tests scheduled then cancelled as a result of COVID-19 restrictions implemented in March.

New Brunswick will be the first Atlantic province to resume testing for the Class 5 licence, which permits holders to drive non-commercial vehicles.

Those who had tests previously scheduled will not have to rebook unless their contact information has changed.

“Service New Brunswick staff are contacting those who had a road test cancelled to schedule a new appointment for them,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson.

“We know there are many young drivers out there anxious to do their road test but we want to make sure everything is done safely for the examiners and the new drivers.” Tweet This

Those taking the test will be required to complete a COVID-19 health questionnaire and to bring and wear a face mask as a result of the inability to allow for physical distancing inside a vehicle.

Examiners will be provided with personal protective equipment, disinfectant wipes and disposable seat covers for the testing vehicle.

Service New Brunswick will announce when its online booking tool will be accepting new appointments, which will come once it clears the backlog of appointments.

It says there are no plans to open appointments for motorcycle and scooter road tests at this time.