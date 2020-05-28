Man in serious condition after shooting Toronto’s north end

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in north-end Toronto Thursday evening, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a residential complex off of Grandravine Drive, east of Jane Street and north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 10 p.m.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim was shot multiple times. The spokesperson said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
As of Thursday night, Toronto police said two male suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting.
