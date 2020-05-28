Man in serious condition after shooting Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in north-end Toronto Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex off of Grandravine Drive, east of Jane Street and north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 10 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim was shot multiple times. The spokesperson said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

As of Thursday night, Toronto police said two male suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Grandravine Dr & Driftwood Ave

– officers o/s

– police K-9 being called into assist @TPSK9

– officers searching the area for suspects

– heavy police presence in the area

– any info please call 4168082222/222TIPS#GO986875

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Grandravine Dr & Driftwood Ave

– officers o/s

– info from witnesses: shooter/suspects fled on foot S/B towards Sheppard Ave W

– suspects described: #1) male/black,black hoodie,black bandana

#2) male/black,grey hoodie,black bandana

– will update#GO986875

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 29, 2020