Crime

Man in serious condition after shooting Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 11:51 pm
Toronto paramedics bring the victim to a local hospital.
Toronto paramedics bring the victim to a local hospital.

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in north-end Toronto Thursday evening, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a residential complex off of Grandravine Drive, east of Jane Street and north of Sheppard Avenue West, at around 10 p.m.

READ MORE: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the victim was shot multiple times. The spokesperson said the victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

As of Thursday night, Toronto police said two male suspects were wanted in connection with the shooting.

