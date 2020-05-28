2 new coronavirus cases, 9 more recoveries in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the overall total in the province to 639.

The province also reported nine more recoveries, bringing the number of recoveries to 568.

One new case is in the far north, while the other is in Saskatoon, where a community outbreak was declared on Wednesday.

Health officials said it is linked to two large family gatherings earlier in May when upwards of 60 people gathered.

Public health orders currently limit the size of public and private gatherings to no more than 10 people.

There are currently 61 active cases — 46 of those in the far north.

Other regions with active cases are Saskatoon (seven), the north (five), Regina (two) and the south region (one). The central region has no active cases.

Four people are in hospital — three in intensive care in Saskatoon and one receiving inpatient care in Regina.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

94 people are 19 and under

228 people are 20 to 39

195 are 40 to 59

104 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Males make up 48 per cent of the cases, females 52 per cent.

Officials said 369 cases are linked to community contact or mass gatherings, 141 are travel-related, 76 have no known exposure and 53 are under investigation by public health.

Saskatchewan has completed 45,869 tests so far for the virus, up 751 from Wednesday. It is the highest number of tests carried out in one day since May 16, when 864 tests were performed.

Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab are updating the COVID-19 situation in the province at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Global News is livestreaming the press conference.

More to come.

