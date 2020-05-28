Menu

Health

1 new resolved coronavirus case for Peterborough and area, health unit reports

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 28, 2020 5:06 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday.
Peterborough Public Health reports 83 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday. Getty Images

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 83 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday

Of the 83 confirmed cases, 72 have been declared resolved, one more since Wednesday’s update — which is approximately 87 per cent of the cases.

There are now nine active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

READ MORE: ‘Simply unacceptable’: Peterborough Public Health calls out human waste in public

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last in late April. The health unit reported its first death due to COVID-19 on April 12 after retired Peterborough school board psychologist George Dimitroff died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing opens at Kinsmen Civic Centre
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing opens at Kinsmen Civic Centre

The health unit reports more than 7,500 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. The new drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre opened in the parking lot of the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough on Wednesday to help test asymptomatic patients.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit reports no institutional outbreaks.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Peterborough CountyPeterborough Public HealthPeterborough coronavirusHiawatha First NationCurve Lake First Nationhow many cases in Peterborough?Peterborough coronavirus caseshow many cases in Peterborough County
