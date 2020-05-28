1 new resolved coronavirus case for Peterborough and area, health unit reports

Send this page to someone via email

For the third day in a row, Peterborough Public Health reports 83 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday

Of the 83 confirmed cases, 72 have been declared resolved, one more since Wednesday’s update — which is approximately 87 per cent of the cases.

There are now nine active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction which includes Peterborough city and county, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

There have been two deaths related to COVID-19 complications, the last in late April. The health unit reported its first death due to COVID-19 on April 12 after retired Peterborough school board psychologist George Dimitroff died at Peterborough Regional Health Centre

The health unit reports more than 7,500 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. The new drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre opened in the parking lot of the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough on Wednesday to help test asymptomatic patients.

The health unit reports no institutional outbreaks.