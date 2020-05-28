‘2-tiered health’: Manitoba premier wants PM to clear up rules on powwows

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is calling on Ottawa to clear up mixed messages about Indigenous ceremonies after a First Nation chief said his community would be holding its annual powwow next month even if provincial public-health orders continue to limit the size of gatherings.

“Now is not the time to begin to disrespect public health orders that have kept Manitobans safe — all Manitobans,” Brian Pallister.

Pallister said he would be bringing up the issue on a call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later Thursday.

“We are not people who believe in two-tiered health,” the premier added.

Thousands of people usually travel across the country to dance and reconnect during the powwow season. This year, most traditional gatherings have been cancelled or delayed over concerns about the novel coronavirus or due to restrictions on how many people can gather.

Story continues below advertisement

But Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean says leadership has made the decision to go ahead with a powwow next month after careful consideration.

Lake Manitoba First Nation Chief Cornell McLean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chief Cornell McLean

He says it will bring healing to the community, which has been struggling after months of restrictions due to COVID-19.

“We will make sure that social distancing is being followed,” said the chief, who added that anyone not feeling well should not attend the event June 19 to 21.

READ MORE: Deal struck between 4 First Nations and Manitoba Hydro to end blockades

“We won’t have people standing arm in arm, that’s for sure, but we will find a way to make it work for our community.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Ottawa says it’s ultimately up to First Nations leaders to decide if cultural practices will be held.

Manitoba Health says Indigenous ceremonies need to happen within public health recommendations, which currently limit outdoor public gatherings to 50 people.

4:59 AFN Regional Chief on COVID-19 concerns AFN Regional Chief on COVID-19 concerns

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.