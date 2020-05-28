Tourism Calgary encouraging staycations, local tourism this summer

Send this page to someone via email

It’s no doubt the tourism industry is a big moneymaker for the city of Calgary, but with public health orders and recommendations to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an industry that has been one of the hardest hit.

Tourism Calgary said it will be focusing its efforts on local tourism, pushing for staycations and exploring our own backyards in Alberta.

According to Tourism Calgary CEO Cindy Ady, the industry brings in about $2 billion for the city. The Calgary Stampede generates about a quarter of that.

Ady said the remaining $1.5 billion is mostly generated during the summer months and it’s why the organization is encouraging all Calgarians and Albertans to stay within the province and explore attractions locally.

“I think it’s going to be important that we sustain and support those local businesses that have been hurt so badly, that are starting to open their doors and are inviting guests,” she said.

“The message is… we are lucky to be here. Let’s enjoy home this year in the way of beautiful parks, being nestled against Kananaskis and the Rocky mountains. We can still get outside, and we can do it safely.” Tweet This

Ady said with the loss of summer staples like the Calgary Stampede and festivals, the impact is going to be huge.

“We’re having to shift and change. Will there be a recovery of those dollars? No,” she said. “Not this year. But we are encouraging businesses that can reopen to become somewhat sustainable as we move into 2021 and have an opportunity to see a resurgence of what might look normal.”

Attractions like Heritage Park saw the grill and bakery pivot to curbside pickup in order to survive. On Wednesday, retail shops in the plaza reopened to the public.

Scott Matheson with Heritage Park said the attraction is slowly reopening and is expecting to fully reopen by mid-July.

Matheson said they’re looking forward to getting some of their guests back.

“I don’t think we’ll hit our target for revenue just based on some of the changes. There are so many different offerings like weddings, banquets, private functions which are still very limited. We’re expecting to see small crowds but at the same time, we’re looking forward to getting our guests back,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to the summer months and having Calgarians and Albertans who are having staycations.

“Things will be a little bit different as they are everywhere, but it’s going to be great.” Tweet This

Tourism Calgary is encouraging people to check back on its website, Facebook and Instagram as they feature places, restaurants and other attractions that are reopening.