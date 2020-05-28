‘Loving hockey parent’ killed in N.S. shooting posthumously awarded for contributions to the game

Send this page to someone via email

One of the 22 people killed during a shooting rampage in multiple rural Nova Scotia communities in April is being honoured for her contributions to hockey in her community.

The shooting, considered the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history, claimed the lives of people from all walks of life, including businesses owner and lover of hockey Jamie Blair, 40, who was killed along with her husband Greg, 46.

They were both part of the West Colchester Minor Hockey Association and are now being celebrated for their contributions.

Jamie has been presented posthumously with the Hockey Nova Scotia Award of Merit, making her the first 2020 recipient of the award.

According to the organization, the Hockey Nova Scotia Award of Merit is presented to an individual who has served hockey faithfully and made a significant contribution to the game.

“Jamie and her husband Greg were committed and loving hockey parents and they were a big part of their association. They shared a love of the Montreal Canadiens and owned a hockey card collection that would be the envy of any collector,” said Hockey Nova Scotia in a statement released on Wednesday. The couple left behind four children: Tyler, 27, Craig, 24, Alex, 11, and Jack, 10, who all played hockey. “Jamie spent countless hours at the rink in Debert,” said Hockey Nova Scotia. READ MORE: ‘She had such a big, full life,’ says friend of Nova Scotia shooting victim “It was that time in the arena that inspired her to get more involved with her local association. Her skills in accounting made her an ideal candidate for the position of treasurer on the West Colchester board.” As treasurer, the organization said Jamie helped to ensure that her small hockey association remained financially stable so that 150 budding hockey players could remain on the ice in her area. “Jamie’s love of the sport was evident to anyone who ever cheered alongside her. Her laugh was infectious and she is being remembered for her vibrant personality.” READ MORE: Alberta sister trying to plan 3 funerals amid COVID-19 restrictions after Nova Scotia mass shooting Hockey Nova Scotia also noted that Jamie played a central role in creating the new hockey sweaters for her association’s teams and was also a leading contributor in the design of the association’s new Cobras logo. “Her friends on the West Colchester executive board take some comfort in knowing that her sweaters will be seen and worn with pride by all of West Colchester’s members for many years to come,” the organization said.