2 more West Island municipalities cancel summer day camps, citing coronavirus concerns

The city of Pointe-Claire announced Wednesday that it was cancelling its summer day camps for the 2020 season to ensure the health and safety of participants and employees.

A notice, on the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue municipal website states the same.

The Quebec government announced last week that summer day camps would be allowed to open as of June 22, but would be subject to added safety measures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Pointe-Claire says around 500 kids normally attend the summer camps, but officials cite restrictions related to the new regulations as the reason behind the decision.

“The restrictions related to the new health rules, the staffing challenges raised by the child-instructor ratio, the limits set on the number of children, and the availability of premises have forced us to make this decision to protect the health and safety of children, their families and employees,” a statement on the city’s website reads.

The feeling is much the same in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, where officials pointed to a limited timeline in which to implement the changes, not to mention the on island suburb’s proximity to Montreal — the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada.

“Given strict sanitary and safety requirements and the short deadline for implementation, the City has determined that it cannot respond adequately to the Direction générale de la santé publique du Québec guidelines without jeopardizing the health and safety of participants and monitors,” the city says.

The City of Kirkland, and Dorval made similar announcements last week.