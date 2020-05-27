Menu

Health

2 more West Island municipalities cancel summer day camps, citing coronavirus concerns

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 8:40 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 8:41 pm
In this file photo, a child takes hand sanitizer during martial arts daycare summer camp. Pointe-Claire and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue have announced they will be cancelling summer camps amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
In this file photo, a child takes hand sanitizer during martial arts daycare summer camp. Pointe-Claire and Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue have announced they will be cancelling summer camps amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. LM Otero/AP Photo

The city of Pointe-Claire announced Wednesday that it was cancelling its summer day camps for the 2020 season to ensure the health and safety of participants and employees.

A notice, on the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue municipal website states the same.

The Quebec government announced last week that summer day camps would be allowed to open as of June 22, but would be subject to added safety measures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: Day camps to open on June 22 as Legault says Quebec not yet ready for 2nd possible coronavirus wave

The City of Pointe-Claire says around 500 kids normally attend the summer camps, but officials cite restrictions related to the new regulations as the reason behind the decision.

“The restrictions related to the new health rules, the staffing challenges raised by the child-instructor ratio, the limits set on the number of children, and the availability of premises have forced us to make this decision to protect the health and safety of children, their families and employees,” a statement on the city’s website reads.

READ MORE: What a summer camps shortage means for working moms

The feeling is much the same in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, where officials pointed to a limited timeline in which to implement the changes, not to mention the on island suburb’s proximity to Montreal — the epicentre of the pandemic in Canada.

COVID-19: Day camps scrambling after Quebec Government gives them green light to open

“Given strict sanitary and safety requirements and the short deadline for implementation, the City has determined that it cannot respond adequately to the Direction générale de la santé publique du Québec guidelines without jeopardizing the health and safety of participants and monitors,” the city says.

The City of Kirkland, and Dorval made similar announcements last week.

