Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nine new cases of COVID-19, one new death in B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 6:24 pm
Updated May 27, 2020 6:25 pm
Vancouver's iconic A-maze-ing Laughter sculptures seen wearing non-medical masks on May 22, 2020.
Vancouver's iconic A-maze-ing Laughter sculptures seen wearing non-medical masks on May 22, 2020. Wayne Hancheruk / Global News

B.C. on Wednesday announced just nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The province has now recorded 162 deaths and 2,550 cases of the virus in total.

About 84 per cent of patients have recovered so far, as the province deals with 244 active cases.

READ MORE: B.C. premier extends provincial state of emergency due to COVID-19

Health officials did not hold a live briefing, but announced the latest numbers in a media release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thirty-seven people remain in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care.

Health care officials release new COVID-19 numbers, talk school and summer activities
Health care officials release new COVID-19 numbers, talk school and summer activities

No new outbreaks were reported in health-care facilities. Outbreaks continue at 14 long-term or acute care facilities.

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan extended a state of provincial emergency for an additional two weeks, and is still asking people to stay close to home and avoid non-essential travel.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: TransLink to open up more seating on buses amid COVID-19

Health officials say COVID-19’s two-week incubation period means new cases, following the province’s move to Phase 2 of its economic reopening plan, will begin to appear in the coming week.

They will monitor for a potential spike before relaxing any other restrictions.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus Casesbc coronavirus
Flyers
More weekly flyers