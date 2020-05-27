Nine new cases of COVID-19, one new death in B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

B.C. on Wednesday announced just nine new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The province has now recorded 162 deaths and 2,550 cases of the virus in total.

About 84 per cent of patients have recovered so far, as the province deals with 244 active cases.

Health officials did not hold a live briefing, but announced the latest numbers in a media release.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Thirty-seven people remain in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19, seven of whom are in intensive care.

3:04 Health care officials release new COVID-19 numbers, talk school and summer activities Health care officials release new COVID-19 numbers, talk school and summer activities

No new outbreaks were reported in health-care facilities. Outbreaks continue at 14 long-term or acute care facilities.

Earlier Wednesday, Premier John Horgan extended a state of provincial emergency for an additional two weeks, and is still asking people to stay close to home and avoid non-essential travel.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials say COVID-19’s two-week incubation period means new cases, following the province’s move to Phase 2 of its economic reopening plan, will begin to appear in the coming week.

They will monitor for a potential spike before relaxing any other restrictions.