City of Regina to remove portion of downtown street for police headquarter expansion

The City of Regina will be closing a section of Osler Street to allow the Regina Police Service (RPS) to expand its headquarters.

The 1700 block of Osler Street, from 11th Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive, will be closed to allow for the expansion.

A new building will connect the existing headquarters to the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company bus depot building, which was purchased by the city in 2018 for $16.25 million.

According to a city report, the street closure will have minimal impact on traffic and pedestrians.

On Wednesday, the Heritage Community Association said they cautiously support the expansion.

Shayna Stock, executive director of the Heritage Community Association, is encouraging the city to hold public consultations before the final design is approved.

“We believe that our community and RPS have many mutual interests for our neighbourhood, and that a thorough consultation process will help to best meet our mutual interests and also illuminate and prevent any unintended harmful impacts,” Stock said.

City administration says they will hold public consultations in the summer, with procurement for the design going out to tender later this year.

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in 2022 says Barry Lacey, the city’s chief financial officer.

