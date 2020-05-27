Menu

Canada

City of Regina to remove portion of downtown street for police headquarter expansion

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 5:31 pm
STC building
The Regina Police Headquarters will be expanding into the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company bus depot, which was purchased by the city for $16.25 million in 2018. Sean Stetner-Lerat / Global News

The City of Regina will be closing a section of Osler Street to allow the Regina Police Service (RPS) to expand its headquarters.

The 1700 block of Osler Street, from 11th Avenue to Saskatchewan Drive, will be closed to allow for the expansion.

READ MORE: Regina council approves a number of changes to offset costs amid COVID-19

A new building will connect the existing headquarters to the former Saskatchewan Transportation Company bus depot building, which was purchased by the city in 2018 for $16.25 million.

According to a city report, the street closure will have minimal impact on traffic and pedestrians.

On Wednesday, the Heritage Community Association said they cautiously support the expansion.

Shayna Stock, executive director of the Heritage Community Association, is encouraging the city to hold public consultations before the final design is approved.

“We believe that our community and RPS have many mutual interests for our neighbourhood, and that a thorough consultation process will help to best meet our mutual interests and also illuminate and prevent any unintended harmful impacts,” Stock said.

READ MORE: Wascana pool design receives mixed reviews

City administration says they will hold public consultations in the summer, with procurement for the design going out to tender later this year.

Construction on the expansion is expected to begin in 2022 says Barry Lacey, the city’s chief financial officer.

