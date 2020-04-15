Regina council approves a number of changes to offset costs amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 pandemic is putting a financial strain on the City of Regina, as it continues to search for ways to save money.

On Wednesday, the city held a special meeting to address the situation. Regina city council approved a number motions to help offset current and projected losses.

Included in the approvals is the deferment of $7.2 million in capital programs and projects. Among those capital projects is the Residential Road Renewal Project.

The Residential Road Renewal project includes nine individuals projects in 2020 and are being deferred to 2021. It will save the city about $6.4 million.

Council also approved the implementation of an expense reduction and redistribution of up to $7.7 million.

Within its expense reduction measures, no vacant positions within the city will be filled, unless the positions are essential to operations. That will save the city about $4.1 million.

“This will handle the revenue gap we have for the moment…we are looking of course for other support from the federal government through a gas tax enhancement or the province by way of assistance as well,” Fougere said.

“[But] we are good until the fall.”

City administration asked to have to spring street sweeping deferred, but council voted against it. That would have saved the city about$400,000.

To ease the impact of COVID-19 on Regina residents, the city has already extended the property tax payment deadline as well as suspended utility disconnections and collections activities on all utility accounts until Sept. 30, 2020.

Transit service will continue to be provided free of charge. The city also reduced parking enforcement effort and mobilized community social services for those most vulnerable.

In March, the city shut down its recreation facilities and city hall while laying off 80 per cent of its casual staff.

The city projects it could lose $7.7 million by the end of the month if COVID-19 continues and $20.7 million by September’s end.

Regina mayor Micheal Fougere ensured residents there will be no increase of taxes.

