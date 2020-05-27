Police hunt for suspects after afternoon shooting in southeast Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

An unknown number of suspects were on the loose Wednesday after an early afternoon shooting in southeast Calgary.

Officers rushed to the scene, in the 3900 block of 30 Avenue S.E. at about 12:30 p.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots.

One man was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said, and investigators are still looking for suspects.

Police said there was a possibility that minors were involved in the incident.

Calgary police on the scene of a shooting in the southeast on Wednesday, May 27. Adam MacVicar/Global News

As of 2 p.m., officers were still canvassing the neighbourhood looking for witnesses and CCTV footage to help with their investigation.

Global News crews on the scene saw a person being put into a police vehicle in handcuffs, but police could not confirm whether that was related to the shooting or if the person was a suspect.

2 shootings in 24 hours

Wednesday’s shooting was the second Calgary police responded to in the last 24 hours.

Officers were called to the South Health Campus hospital at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday after a man who’d been shot was dropped off there.

The victim was in life-threatening condition when he was dropped off, but has since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators don’t yet know where the man was shot, and are working to come up with suspect descriptions.

Police are also asking those living in the area of Falconridge to keep an eye out for any evidence of a shooting, after several calls came in on Tuesday night of possible gunshots in that community, as well as the 400 block of 15 Avenue N.E.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service.