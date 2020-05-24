Calgary police seek truck involved in 3 shootings in the past week

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are searching for a truck that they believe was involved in three separate shootings in the past week, according to a news release issued Sunday.

It is a black, early-2000s model, possibly Dodge or Chevrolet pickup truck with a silver toolbox in the back, police said.

Police said the CCTV photos are not high quality but they are releasing them in the hopes that someone might recognize the vehicle. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

Shootings

On May 18 after 4 a.m., someone fired a shotgun into the front door of a home in the 0-100 block of Shawinigan Way S.W.

On May 23, residents in the same area reported hearing a gunshot around 5:15 a.m., according to police. Then at 5:45 a.m., someone fired a shotgun into the front of a house in a different community, along Queen Anne Place S.E., officers said.

“No one was injured and the connection between the incidents is still being determined,” police said.

If you know anything about the shootings or truck, call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.