Coronavirus: Montreal to announce moving day guidelines

While July 1 is known as Canada Day, in Montreal, it’s also known as moving day, when yearly contracts on residential leases begin.

It’s generally characterized by a mad dash on rental trucks with thousands of Montrealers with packed-up belongings moving into their new dwellings.

It can also be a moment for get-togethers as friends are often enlisted to help with the moving.

Last year was particularly tough for some Montrealers who were unable to find housing that fit their budget, a problem exacerbated by low vacancy rates.

Recent findings from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) report the average vacancy rate for Montreal in 2019 dropped to 1.5 per cent, the lowest it has been since 2005.

In January, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said she was working on helping the city’s most vulnerable during the housing crisis, but that funding for affordable housing starts with the provincial and federal governments.

With the current health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, moving day in Montreal will no doubt come with additional challenges.

City officials are expected to announce new guidelines Tuesday afternoon.