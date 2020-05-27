Alberta to update COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be joined at 3:30 p.m. by other health officials to speak about the ongoing work to protect the public amid the pandemic. The announcement will be streamed live in this story post.

On Tuesday, the province reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death related to the disease. The person who died was a woman in her 80s at JB Wood Continuing Care Centre in High Prairie, the province said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 714 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, with over three-quarters of those located in the Calgary zone.

Total active cases by zone Tuesday sat at 561 in the Calgary zone, 80 in the South zone, 49 in the Edmonton zone, 19 in the North zone, and three in the Central zone. There are two active cases in unknown zones.

