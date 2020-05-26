Fatal crash on Highway 97 near Summerland, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal crash has closed part of Highway 97 near Summerland.

B.C. RCMP Traffic Services told Global News that officers are on scene, but didn’t have any details yet.

The accident happened at approximately 3:50 p.m., near Lakeshore Drive South.

Traffic Services says it expects the highway to be closed as they investigate, and that motorists can monitor DriveBC for the latest updates regarding the closure and for possible detours.

More as this develops.