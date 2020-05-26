High streamflow advisories, flood watch warnings issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

River levels in the Southern Interior have remained elevated due to ongoing snowmelt and episodes of precipitation, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

Some rivers have experienced more rapid rises over the past day due to rainfall.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has upgraded a warning to a flood watch for Salmon River near Salmon Arm.

It is also maintaining a flood watch for Bonaparte River and high streamflow advisories for:

Tributaries of the North Thompson River around Clearwater and Barriere

Nicola River including Upper Nicola River above Nicola Lake and downstream through Spences Bridge

North Okanagan including tributaries around Vernon, Lumby and Winfield

The centre is predicting a high-pressure system to build throughout the week, with rising temperatures starting on Wednesday.

In some areas with mid-elevation snowpacks, rivers may see a rise in water levels through the rest of the week.

That includes the Bonaparte River, Nicola River, Salmon River, tributaries in the North Thompson River and in the North Okanagan and Shuswap Region.

As the high-pressure system moves out of B.C. over next weekend, rainfall is possible and may lead to more significant river rises, according to the centre.

