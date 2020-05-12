Environment Canada issues rain, thunderstorm statement for B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A special weather statement regarding downpours and thunderstorms has been issued for B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The statements were issued just before 1 p.m., on Tuesday by Environment Canada, and cover the Nicola, Okanagan, Boundary, Arrow Lakes, West Kootenay, Kootenay Lake and East Kootenay regions.

The statements call for heavy downpours and thunderstorms over southern B.C.

“An unstable atmosphere will lead to widespread showers with the risk of embedded thunderstorms over southern B.C. this afternoon and evening,” said Environment Canada.

“Total rainfall amounts will be highly variable, ranging from 5 mm to upwards of 30 mm in areas affected by thunderstorms. While pinpointing the exact location and timing of thunderstorms is impossible, the heaviest precipitation is expected east of Okanagan Lake and into the Kootenays tonight.”

Story continues below advertisement

The national weather agency said the public and emergency managers should be prepared for sudden and heavy downpours.

3:30 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 11 Kelowna Weather Forecast: May 11

“With snowpacks now primed for melt, the added rainfall could contribute to increased runoff in some areas including the Okanagan and Kootenay-Boundary regions,” said Environment Canada.

Showers and a risk of thunderstorms will continue Wednesday, though it says rainfall totals are expected to be less than Tuesday night.

To view the B.C. River Forecast Centre’s flood warnings and advisories, click here.

1:42 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 11 B.C. evening weather forecast: May 11