North Okanagan regional district investigating illegally felled trees on area trails

The Regional District of the North Okanagan says some trees along two area trails were illegally cut down in the past week, and that it’s now investigating the incidents.

The trees were cut down along the regional district’s section of the Okanagan Rail Trail, and along the Grey Canal trails.

“It’s selfish to chop down healthy trees on public land, whether one is doing it to better their view, or for any other reason,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services.

Regional District of North Okanagan

“The trails were designed to include natural elements, including adjacent trees and shrubs, so please leave them there for all users of the trail to enjoy.”

The regional district said bylaw services is investigating, and added it is against regional district bylaws to remove vegetation from RDNO land without permission.

The regional district said anyone who sees someone removing or vandalizing RDNO land should call bylaw services at 250-550-3700. It says the penalty for defacing, cutting, destroying, or damaging any tree, shrub or plant is $250.

