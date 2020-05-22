Boat motors along B.C. lake with trailer still attached: ‘Who would have ever thought?’

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an eye-opening video of how not to boat: with the trailer still attached.

Taken on Shuswap Lake earlier this month, the short video clip at first shows a boat slowly motoring along smooth waters in B.C.’s Southern Interior on an overcast day.

At first, nothing seems odd. Then the second boat moves closer to the slow-moving boat, and that’s when the front of the trailer can be seen — meaning it was never unloaded before entering the lake.

Rob Winder posted the video on Facebook, and it has gone viral.

“OK guys, now I have definitely heard of some boat-launch fails,” a voice can be heard in the video.

“But this one might take all the (deleted) cake.”

The voice continues, “anybody notice anything different about this boat? I guess he just doesn’t want to bother. There you go boys, it’s doable. Who would have ever thought?”

Winder said the incident happened near Marble Point, north of Sicamous, on May 16th.

Winder says he didn’t get a chance to talk to the boat operator.