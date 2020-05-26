Sex assault investigation results in 18 charges against Goderich resident: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say a Goderich resident is facing numerous charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation launched over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a residence on Gibbons Street at roughly 12:44 a.m. on May 23 after an alleged victim dialed 911.

“Ultimately the accused was arrested and taken into custody,” police said in a release. “A comprehensive investigation has resulted in numerous charges being laid against the accused.”

A 30-year-old Goderich resident has since been charged with five counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual assault with a weapon, one count of forcible confinement and 11 counts of overcoming resistance by administering a drug.

Police say the accused has been released from custody and is due in court in Goderich “at a later date to answer to the charges.”

No other information was provided by police, but police stress that victims of sexual assault are not alone.

“If you or someone you know is in need of support, there are local resources available to help,” police stated.

“One such resource is Victim Services of Huron County they can be reached at (519) 600-4108. If you are in an immediate need of police assistance, dial 911.”

If you believe you or someone you know has been a victim, information and resources can be found on the Government of Ontario website.



Additional information, community resources and support are also available here.