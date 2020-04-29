Goderich landlord charged after tenant injured in physical dispute: Huron OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Huron County OPP say a 49-year-old Goderich man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after a tenant was reportedly injured Tuesday night.

Police say officers arrived at a residence on Park Street at roughly 10:30 p.m. after receiving a call from someone who said he had “just been assaulted by his landlord.”

The investigation revealed a dispute between the landlord and tenant turned physical. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The accused was arrested by police and charged with assault causing bodily harm. He was released from custody and is due in court in Goderich on July 13.

