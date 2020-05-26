Saskatoon hockey team sets up tribute for Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey

Send this page to someone via email

Tributes in the centre of their Rod Hamm Arena dressing room are nothing new for the Western Canada Montreal Canadiens Fan Club‘s hockey team (WCMCFC).

These tributes honour past Canadiens greats like Henri Richard, who passed away back in March, and now Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey.

Casey died on May 18 when the Tutor jet she was flying in crashed in Kamloops, B.C., as the Snowbirds were going cross-country for Operation Inspiration, intended as a salute to COVID-19 front-line workers.

When team president James Taman found out Casey was a big Montreal Canadiens fan, he knew exactly what he needed to do because she was like family.

“It was only right that we came down, I came down to do a tribute just to show our condolences and (send) a message to the Snowbird family,” said Taman. “(As well as) to Capt. Jennifer Casey’s family.”

Taman says that while no one on the team knew Casey personally, there are some close connections with the Snowbirds.

Taman says team member Chris Ireland’s father, Larry Ireland, owns Shamrock Painting in Moose Jaw. They know the Snowbirds commander and many of the Snowbirds pilots and were responsible for the painting and upkeep of the 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

He says that with no hockey happening in the near future, the tribute will remain up for the foreseeable future.

“Until such time that we think its time to take it down, (with no hockey), it’s only right it gets left up,” Taman said.

“We are very hopeful that through social media a picture or a piece of the story makes it to the family in Halifax.” Tweet This

Tribute for Snowbirds Capt. Jennifer Casey by the Western Canada Montreal Canadiens fan club hockey team dressing room. James Taman/W.C.M.C.F.C hockey team

He says the tribute is the team’s way to send prayers and thoughts to the family.