Canada

Snowbirds pilot Capt. Richard MacDougall acknowledged by supporters outside Kamloops hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 5:53 pm
Updated May 22, 2020 6:42 pm
Capt. Richard MacDougall was surrounded by his family and members of the Secwepemc Child and Family Services Drumming Group as he was released from hospital.
Capt. Richard MacDougall was surrounded by his family and members of the Secwepemc Child and Family Services Drumming Group as he was released from hospital. Royal Inland Hospital Foundation Facebook

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated Capt. Richard MacDougall was released from hospital Thursday. In fact, he remains in hospital recovering from his injuries.

The pilot of the Snowbirds jet that crashed in Kamloops on Sunday was was acknowledged by a group of supporters outside Royal Inland Hospital Thursday.

Capt. Richard MacDougall, accompanied by his family, came out of the hospital in a wheelchair and was greeted by a group of supporters.

Members of the Secwepemc Child and Family Services Drumming Group held a drum circle in MacDougall’s honour.

The hospital shared the news on its Facebook page.

MacDougall ended up on the roof of a house after he ejected from the CT-114 Tutor Jet shortly after take-off.

Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds public affairs officer, also ejected but did not survive.

READ MORE: Snowbirds crash: Capt. Jennifer Casey remembered by friends in Belleville, Ont.

Friends in Belleville, Ont say Casey was known for her big smile and will be dearly missed.

The Snowbirds — famous for their nine-plane formation — had been on a cross-Canada tour called Operation Inspiration to boost morale amid the COVID-19 pandemic and salute those working on the front lines.

WATCH: Kamloops drum circle pays respect to Capt. Jennifer Casey

