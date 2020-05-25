Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Oro World’s Fair cancelled in September due to coronavirus pandemic

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 5:56 pm
The next Oro World's Fair will take place next year, on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021.
The next Oro World's Fair will take place next year, on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021. Twitter/Oro World's Fair

The Oro World’s Fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This very difficult decision was made after careful consideration of COVID-19 information currently available from various government agencies,” the Oro Agricultural Society board of directors said.

READ MORE: Barrie’s Kempenfest cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

“The board of directors unanimously decided that the health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, visitors and the community in general is our primary concern.”

This year would have been the Oro World’s Fair’s 168th year in operation. The first Oro Fair was held in 1852.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The next Oro World’s Fair will take place next year, on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021.

Coronavirus outbreak: Elliott says masks should be worn if can’t maintain physical distancing
Coronavirus outbreak: Elliott says masks should be worn if can’t maintain physical distancing

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesOro World' FairOro World's Fair 2020Oro World's Fair cancelled coronavirusOro World's Fair cancelled covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers