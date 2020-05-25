Oro World’s Fair cancelled in September due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Oro World’s Fair, which was scheduled for Sept. 18 and 19, has been cancelled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“This very difficult decision was made after careful consideration of COVID-19 information currently available from various government agencies,” the Oro Agricultural Society board of directors said.

“The board of directors unanimously decided that the health and safety of our volunteers, vendors, visitors and the community in general is our primary concern.”

This year would have been the Oro World’s Fair’s 168th year in operation. The first Oro Fair was held in 1852.

The next Oro World’s Fair will take place next year, on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021.

