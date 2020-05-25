Referrals no longer needed for St. Thomas, Ont., residents wanting coronavirus test

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus assessment centre in St. Thomas Ont., is expanding its hours of operation in response to the premier’s announcement Sunday.

Doug Ford said anyone in the province can get tested for the virus, regardless of whether they have symptom​s.

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital said residents of St. Thomas and Elgin County no longer need a referral to visit the COVID-19 assessment centre.

An appointment, however, is still required.

Those wanting to get tested can call 519-631-2030 ext. 6210 to schedule an appointment.

The hospital says the COVID-19 assessment centre is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily between May 27 to June 3.

In London-Middlesex, approximately 300 to 500 people are getting tested daily at London’s two assessment centres, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

London is seeing 501 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, after two more were reported.