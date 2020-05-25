Menu

Crime

Man, woman facing charges in connection with Fredericton homicide

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 4:23 pm
Fredericton homicide victim mourned by friends and family
A man who was found dead in Fredericton’s Wilmot Park Wednesday has been identified as 31-year-old Clark Ernest Greene. As Megan Yamoah reports, friends and family are mourning his death.

A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are facing charges in connection with the homicide of 31-year old Clark Ernest Greene.

The Fredericton Police Force says they executed a search warrant at a residence on the city’s south side Monday, where both were arrested.

READ MORE: Fredericton homicide victim mourned virtually during coronavirus pandemic

The suspect’s identities have not yet been released.

Clark Ernest Greene’s body was found near Wilmot Park’s north side just before 8 a.m. on April 15.

Police say Greene’s death was immediately ruled a homicide. It was the first homicide Fredericton experienced in 2020.

READ MORE: Fredericton police release identity of homicide victim found dead in Wilmot Park

The suspects are scheduled to face the charges in court on Tuesday.

