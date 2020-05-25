Man, woman facing charges in connection with Fredericton homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman are facing charges in connection with the homicide of 31-year old Clark Ernest Greene.

The Fredericton Police Force says they executed a search warrant at a residence on the city’s south side Monday, where both were arrested.

The suspect’s identities have not yet been released.

Clark Ernest Greene’s body was found near Wilmot Park’s north side just before 8 a.m. on April 15.

Police say Greene’s death was immediately ruled a homicide. It was the first homicide Fredericton experienced in 2020.

The suspects are scheduled to face the charges in court on Tuesday.

